—CF

Before we get to the (2017) article, here are some recent Tweets—two are from from Anna Ardin, one of Assange’s accusers, the other from the editor of The Indicter.

In the photo captions, I have explained what the Swedish ones say.



For clarity—yes, that’s right—one of Assange’s accusers, Anna Ardin, was behind the “Greta Is A Prophet Of Our Time” story of 2019. (!)

Anna Ardin, one if the two women who went to the police in Sweden, pictured with Greta Thunberg

Ardin, 10 hrs ago, “Since I take sh*^t every time bad things happen to Assange, maybe I can get credit now that he’s free? All joking aside, I have had zero power here, but I’m glad he is out and hope he will fight for transparency and human rights without assaulting women.” The second text reads: “Many have assumed I somehow was responsible for locking the guy up, I was not, and my case had zero impact on the US’s judicial process and extradition request.”

Author’s Note for The Indicter Magazine version:

The following article is an update for The Indicter Magazine of a previous publication in The New York Observer, drawing on additional materials.

The invasion of privacy contained in the text that follows in regrettable and unavoidable. It is strictly for the purpose of clarification about the events that took place in Stockholm in 2010, between Julian Assange and two women, and how the Swedish State came to bypass their wishes, as well as that of the original prosecutor, who dismissed the charges in the first days.

The international media has a perverse tradition of de-humanizing Mr. Assange, treating him as a symbolic object (at best.)

My intention is not to invade the sacred privacy of anybody, but rather, to dare go into the micro-details, so as to expose the absurdity and in some ways –with apologies to Sweden– the Swedishness of the tragic situation. I can cast light on this because my Swedish mother moved us to Sweden when I was a child, and I spent my formative years there.

To better reflect an awareness of the gravity of this situation, I have also eliminated some glib lines from the NY Observer original version.

—Celia Farber

.

New Analysis of Swedish Police Report Confirms Julian Assange’s Version in Sweden’s case

Published In The Indicter on January 3, 2017

“Based on Anna’s story, when she called me, she said “we had sex” and that’s what happened, and she made no reference to any kind of assault… She did not want to go to the police. My sense is that she [Ardin] did not experience this as serious, but got pissed off.” —Donald Bostrom, witness

“It is simply amazing how much work this case is generating. It sometimes seems like an industry. It is certainly non stop. Please do not think that the case is being dealt with as just another extradition request.” —Paul Close, Crown Prosecution Service

I.

Two Swedish women—Anna Ardin and Sofia Wilen—had consensual sex with Julian Assange in Stockholm, in their respective apartments, in the month of August, 2010.

In an investigation conducted by Swedish prosecutor, Marianne Ny, he found himself suspected (but not charged) of discrete items of sexual molestation and one count of “non-serious” rape. Swedish prosecutors had initially dropped all allegations against him, when Ny suddenly took over as lead prosecutor and revived them, which is just one of many inexplicable twists and turns in the gluey saga.

Nobody outside of Sweden, certainly, is likely to ever understand this disorienting morass.

What did he do?