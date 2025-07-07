The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
13m

I believe weather modification was directly responsible for this tragedy. Also, TX should have loud sound alerts as they have had for decades in OK warning of tornadoes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
17m

Weather Wars w/ HAARP, Project Invisibility + Projected Kinetics https://teslaleaks.com/f/weather-wars-w-haarp-project-invisibility-projected-kinetics Nikola Tesla wins Nobel Prize in 1915 for Irrigating the Desert Wireless Power Transmission (Rain over Hydroelectric Dams) https://teslaleaks.com/f/nikola-tesla-wins-nobel-prize-in-1915-for-irrigating-the-desert

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture