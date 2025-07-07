"No One Knew This Kind Of Flood Was Coming." "No Reason To Believe The Flood Would Be Catastrophic." River Rose 44 Feet In 5 Hours. Enraged Public Demands Termination Of Weather Modification
"Formal Evacuation Directive Likely Came After The Flood Hit, Possibly Around Or After 1:30 am, When The Flooding Began Affecting The Camp." A "Mesoscale Convective Vortex?" Why Did They Not See It?
Clip here.
Camp Mystic got evacuation directive after the flood hit:
Another flood in NC?
Chapel Hill NC is “under water?”
Clip here.
Nobody said Rainmaker operated in the area on the 3rd or the 4th. Rather, on the 2nd.
Augustus Doricko was asked to respond to The Truth Barrier post of yesterday.
That post was, in fact, one anybody could have pulled together. It was just publicly available material.
I was surprised it went viral.
Ted Cruz said there is “zero evidence” the flood had “anything to do with weather modification.” Doricko calls the idea “reprehensible.
”
Clip here.
Many accounts on X are turning up the heat on Doricko and Thiel.
You can see them if you type in “Rainmaker” on X.
Full text here.
Texas apparently has 7 weather modification programs.
Jon Rappoport’s coverage here.
I believe weather modification was directly responsible for this tragedy. Also, TX should have loud sound alerts as they have had for decades in OK warning of tornadoes.
