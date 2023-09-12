Reader Comment: Alice Hoagland Had 4 Sons All Named Mark. Who Was Alice Hoagland, And Are We Allowed To Ask?
Extraordinary Claims Require Extraordinary Proof. But Now The Circle Is Drawn
”Mark, this is your mom. Apparently it’s terrorists and they’re hell bent on crashing the aircraft, so if you can, try to take over the aircraft. Group some people and perhaps do the best you can to get control of it. I love you sweetie. Good luck. Bye bye.”
Message allegedly left on Mark Bingham’s cell phone by his mother, retrieved after September 11.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.