The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
15mEdited

Thank you for all this info Celia. (When you used his initials, MBS, you transposed them.)

One thing I learned about this transformation of the Saudi government was that before the change happened, MBS was the target of assassination by the "bad" Saudis. That was what the Vegas shooting incident was really all about. The Paddock guy was just part of the coverup.

This "one language, one people, one religion" goal is actually the opposite of sovereign nations and sovereign people. It's culmination would indeed be the dreaded Babylon the Great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
23m

Celia,

Thank you for thinking outside the box with your suggestions:)

Will watch it later tonight, as stateside and still day here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture