This is what remains of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchéz’ car after he made a very late (six days too late) visit, with the King and Queen, to the epicenter of the DANA disaster, in Paiporta.

Many Spanish accounts on social media have said this BBC story is wrong, insulting, and should be changed. The fury was not directed at the Royals, primarily.

Clip here.

People are shocked, grief stricken, exhausted, abandoned, have not slept in days, and are just reeling from this inexplicable catastrophe. They were abandoned by their local and national government before, during and after the storm known as DANA.

How could this happen, in a country like Spain, they ask?

Clip here.







This woman is screaming in desperation to Queen Letizia that there are still dead bodies to be removed from Paiporta.





Translation: “Queen Letizian with her face covered in mud.”

Clip of Queen Letizia here.

I got some information this evening, from somebody here in Spain, who will remain anonymous for now:

—The people are wildly angry, calling it murder. They got no warning, and when it was over, they got no help. It will be a week tomorrow.

—There are still a lot of dead bodies everywhere, including inside homes. In some instances, people have covered the dead with cloth, have tried to conceal them from children.

—Some people came home to find their children had drowned inside the home.

—Most people were returning from work when the flooding happened—right after 8 pm. There is speculation the government didn’t want people to miss work, out of greed, so issued no warning until it was way too late.

—People got a warning on their phone from local government that warned only of heavy rain, and said not to go anywhere. These warnings came in after 8 pm. By this time, the flooding was underway. As my source said, “When people got the message they were already in a tree.”

—The government has frozen the official death toll around 211 but people say the real number is more likely in the thousands.

—When reporters stood reporting the party line, that there were around 200 deaths, and that there were not expected to be cadavers in the tunnels, people screamed from their balconies calling them “liars!” and demanding they leave. One reporter was asked why she was lying and she said: “We’re being forced to.”

—The stench of dead bodies is overwhelming.

—People are committing suicide. One young man in a town of 2000 flung himself from a balcony, and there have been other reports of suicides. People can’t get to their dead loved ones in many situations, and others have their dead still inside their homes. Nobody is showing up to help. Day six. Military circling but not really helping. Only civilians.

—A unit from Bilbao very eager to help have said they were activated and then de-activated three times.

—Spain rejected help from France; France came anyway. French firefighters.

“It’s so weird. It’s so weird,” said my source.

—A baby was found alive after being buried in the mud for three days.

—Some reports say people were advised to go get their cars in parking garages, now being described as “cemetaries.” It’s not yet possible to get to the bodies in most of the garages, but there are scored of dead in them all.

—Most rage directed at the President of Valencia, who was said to have been sent seven warnings, but took no action, inexplicably. People are also furious and disgusted with Sanchez, who referred to the angry mob in Paiporta as “marginal.” People scream “murderers!” at them. “It is murder,” said my source.

—The Japanese government warned its citizens in the region of Valencia days before, as early as Oct. 28. Why did the people of Valencia not get any warning, until it was way too late? Nobody knows.

—When the warning came through on the phone, it was a normal warning, the kind that is not that unusual, and spoke only of heavy rain. Most people ignored it—thought nothing of it.

—Guardia Civil rumored to have confiscated humanitarian donations.

—The anger at the King and Queen is because when they arrived they had a vast number of police cars escorting them; People felt furious that only then did they see the first police cars. People shouted that they should not have come.

—However, they remained, unlike Sanchez, who fled. They were able to offer comfort and have emerged as the most respected figures of leadership.

Can the Sanchez government survive this?

Everybody is saying the real situation when you see it in real life is way way worse than the photos and videos convey.



Man pulls his lifeless father from his car, wails in grief.

Death is everywhere.

Sanchez had better change his tone, fast, if he doesn’t want to get lynched.



Calling the people of Paiporta “marginal” and “violent?” Really?

Claiming he belongs to the good people of Valencia who “…want to move forward with their lives.”

That’s almost mind-bogglingly abusive.

I don’t expect him to be PM much longer, but it hardly matters.



King Felipe and Queen Letizia, by contrast, have emerged as the broken nation’s good parents.

Comparatively.

If you watch this clip—the king and queen—and then think about the aftermath of Helene. Compare.

I am scarcely aware of Kamala or Joe turning up, or if they did, I think it was just for “optics” and photo ops.

One military man said they loaded a plane with goods only so that Kamala could pose with it.

That woman must not become “President,” whatever else may happen.

Pray for Spain.



