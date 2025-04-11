Clip here, 3:13 minute articulation of the Woke Right.

What makes it “woke?”

Core premise that a non elected elite must strongly control the way the lumpenproletariat think and speaks, lest they contaminate the world. Core premise that human beings’ discourse should be controlled, or else bad things can happen. Core premise that there are dangerous rafts of discussion and thought, gateways to “danger.” Bad neighborhoods of thought.

Core premise that people should be “in trouble” for their thoughts and questions, rather than answered. (Douglas Murray assumes the role of very angry daddy, and appears on this broadcast to let Joe Rogan know he is in trouble for his conversations.)

His own show!

Douglas Murray doesn’t give himself pause, or ponder: Who appointed him gatekeeper of intellectual “hygiene?”

Murray actually uses the word “hygiene” in the interview, pleading for it to be applied as a standard in discourse.

How breathtaking.

(Interview linked in this previous piece.)

Men can be so almost unbelievably easily sold on the idea of their exceptionalness.

I often wonder what it would be like to have that—for a day. To be a man, one like Douglas Murray.

I don’t agree that Murray is a “regal creature.” I think he is popular because he has a strong voice, classic male, high education British gift for contemptuous put-downs, and zingers, is very sure of himself, and checks every darling box, from libertarian to gay to Agnostic to Anti-Muslim. Woke Right.

Because he lacks empathy, he has no features of the artist. That may be why he is so envious of, and enraged by Darryl Cooper, who does.

