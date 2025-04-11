The Woke Right Is Real, It Formed Fast After Oct. 7—It's As Censorious As The Woke Left, And Douglas Murray Is Its Undisputed Peacock
New Woke, Old Woke, Same Frequency, Same Compulsion To Police Thought And Speech
What makes it “woke?”
Core premise that a non elected elite must strongly control the way the lumpenproletariat think and speaks, lest they contaminate the world. Core premise that human beings’ discourse should be controlled, or else bad things can happen. Core premise that there are dangerous rafts of discussion and thought, gateways to “danger.” Bad neighborhoods of thought.
Core premise that people should be “in trouble” for their thoughts and questions, rather than answered. (Douglas Murray assumes the role of very angry daddy, and appears on this broadcast to let Joe Rogan know he is in trouble for his conversations.)
His own show!
Douglas Murray doesn’t give himself pause, or ponder: Who appointed him gatekeeper of intellectual “hygiene?”
Murray actually uses the word “hygiene” in the interview, pleading for it to be applied as a standard in discourse.
How breathtaking.
Men can be so almost unbelievably easily sold on the idea of their exceptionalness.
I often wonder what it would be like to have that—for a day. To be a man, one like Douglas Murray.
I don’t agree that Murray is a “regal creature.” I think he is popular because he has a strong voice, classic male, high education British gift for contemptuous put-downs, and zingers, is very sure of himself, and checks every darling box, from libertarian to gay to Agnostic to Anti-Muslim. Woke Right.
Because he lacks empathy, he has no features of the artist. That may be why he is so envious of, and enraged by Darryl Cooper, who does.
am not a huge fan of @ComicDaveSmith but what he is saying on the @joeroganhq podcast was completely true. It appears to me that @DouglasKMurray is trying to protect the establishment, or more accurately, the globalists pushing these wars. After the attacks of 9-11, I deployed to the Middle East seven times and led the first Marine infantry company into Baghdad during the March Up. I believed the narrative our government was pushing. Now, I know it all to be a lie. 9-11 was an inside job. Don't believe me, look here: https://open.substack.com/pub/larrykaifesh/p/9-11-a-day-of-treason?r=1735ds&utm_medium=ios
Ironically Mr. Murray only a few short years ago was respected by some of us for his vocal support of the rights and free speech of women and girls in the face the assaults, physical and verbal, along with endless censorship efforts - by and from the "woke" gender-lunatics. As soon as the topic changed to "Gaza" however, his support for "free speech" miraculously evaporated with no visible evidence of this causing the least bit of cognitive dissonance for Mr. Murray. It was rather amazing to watch such an ethical implosion unfold in real time I must say. : /