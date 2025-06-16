Elizabeth Nickson has broached a new medium—to our benefit:

A writer, reading a piece, after it is published (in this case, with an enormous impact) so that it can be heard as well as read. I missed the published one, so it was my first encounter with this needle-moving, incredible piece. It is based on the work of Jacob Nordengård, but it brings in also everything Nickson herself has documented about these demons, in all her work on the Climate Change attack on humanity.

The link to the spoken version of the article “This Is How The Rockefellers Stole Our Future,” is here.

Fabians—Rockefellers—CFR—Modernism—Brutalism—Davos—Technocrats—Climate Change—Catastrophism—AIDS—Covid—all one.

The word “one” is also a sign of “them.”

We all bring a patch to the quilt. They all fit, perfectly. They form one perfect quilt, and we are just about finished! It’s almost a solved Rubix Cube.

The pieces of the NOT PUZZLE are all different but identical—like a factory that produces one object in an endless array of colors. You know them by their death frequency. As well as their proud humorlessness.

I thought I knew “all about” the Fabians, the Rockefellers and all the assembled demons—but I did not. For example, their architecture agenda.

I’ve been thinking more and more about architecture lately, but been self-censored about my thoughts. Only experts, the very well educated, I thought, understand what to say about architecture.

No.

Elizabeth Nickson has persuaded me we all have to, or are permitted to in any case, chime in and talk about it. (James Howard Kunstler also tried to get us to think about, and talk about, architecture, and admit what our eyes told us, some 2 decades ago.)

As we had to chime in and talk about what they call “virology,” and the Lysenkoist cult they call “Climate Change.” * None of these things have any “science” in them—they are all tools of demoralization and spiritual warfare.

Nickson’s piece brings into head-slapping clarity what we somehow rarely discuss: How architecture and urban planning were part of the same, “internationalist” attack as everything else.

I feel that if I ever start to look at Robert Moses, I will never re-emerge, but three pieces I want to share about this are this, while on the subject, are: 1) a TED talk by our friend James Howard Kunstler, 2) an architecture piece by Tom Kudla, who actually visited a NYC exhibit on brutalist architecture, and was alone to observe the horror of the “brutalist egg” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to function in each day, and 3) Within The Context of No Context, by George W.S. Trow, again, BUT, this time, go to the last section— about Robert Moses. It’s both deeply funny and deeply devastating. Normally I read and re-read the top half of this piece and forget about the stunning finale.

I appreciate that Elizabeth Nickson has freed us up to re-think architecture, as a central agenda for the New World Order demon class. (And from there, of course, it’s a slippery slope to Tartaria, but that is genuinely a different conversation and matter, so I will leave it to the established channels; My Lunch Break on YouTube is excellent.)

I also appreciate so much that she stood up for our tribe (dyed in wool writers) and admitted she is shy. How strange that I admitted this on the same day.

We have to make ourselves make sound, but we prefer to dwell in mind tunnels, foraging for clues and threads.

I will follow her lede, and try to use more voice. It’s also helpful because people can tidy their kitchens, get things done, while they listen.

Reading takes time, and time is getting shorter.

The Three Items On Architecture:



1.

Kudla’s piece here. (The revered architects of Brutalism he mentions, such as Paul Rudolph, are highly suspect criminals in all this and should be loathed. Tom is so right. Look at that thing! It is in and of itself a frontal attack.

Within The Context of No Context, By George W.S. Trow, once again, here. How many thousands of writers have set out to put America into words? He succeeded so uniquely in my opinion, that it hurts less to see it, even when he’s painting something “dark.” He keeps you company and you feel not crazy. Also so funny in a subversive, indeed gay way. Gay? Yes, gay as in— he was gay, so he could walk through walls, and find unexpected humor, not to be mistaken for gloom. Like for instance:

(Did you laugh?)

Two more outtakes, from the Robert Moses/World Fair finale:

Has any other writer blown up Robert Moses like this?

I believe, though his work was published in Enemy Journal (The New Yorker, but before it was overtaken by The Enemy,) we are on safe ground to claim George W.S. Trow as one of us. He alone dissected “television” not as a medium of mere “distraction,” but as a globalist attack on the collective psyche, obliterating location itself.

He would not have had access to our word “globalist—” (“Context” was published in 1980.)

Nickson uses the also very clarifying word “internationalist.”

The Fabians.

The Anaconda.



The London gang—who nobody suspected.

Footnote:



* Everybody with a brain knows that the only change to potentially fear is the pole shift, which, in any case, can’t be affected by all of Europe, or all the world ceasing to fly, on Greta Thunberg’s orders. Or eating bugs. Or taking short showers. Why are there cities at the bottom of the ocean? Because the earth is subject to regular cataclysms. That’s why they’re all building bunkers, hoping we don’t notice, somehow. I don’t intend to depress anybody but this is my understanding, and this is what honest scientists will tell you.

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.

Truth Barrier Store is now open for business! We’re designing a Truth Barrier T-shirt, and other items will be added to the store over time. 👩‍🌾