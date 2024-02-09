More thoughts:

Putin refused to submit to the implicit tempo of the American Interview, or the implicit ethos of Performative Speech. He slowed it waaaaaay down. He acted kind of…Russian.

To me this was the most interesting thing—and I understand the geo-political content was shattering to the NATO-Nuland lies—of course it was. We knew this, for a long time.

But to turn the tables on how things are to be properly discussed and assessed, and to bring a giant bear named HISTORY into the room—wow. This was subversive in the extreme.

Not to submit to the tyrannical demands of American entertainment? Who does this Putin fellow think he is?

There is nothing—no subject-- we can not and will not convert to entertainment, seduction, and hypnosis. We even convert war into entertainment.

We don’t really talk. Ours is not a talk culture. Talk is turned outward, aimed outward, fundamentally performative, even at a memorial service.

Try to fathom such a thing, Russian brothers and sisters. And we will try to fathom having a President who can ad lib your region’s history from the 7th Century. Because ours can scarcely talk, invokes having met world leaders who have been dead for decades, yells at us when we question him.

You won The Cold War, Russia—fair and square.

One Nation Under Monarch Mind Control

Our apples must be bright red, large, shiny, and eternal. (Literally, the American apple will outlive you, especially if you were “vaccinated” and “boosted.”)

Our interviews must target the entertainment/dopamine amygdala—the part that gets impressed by performative, facile turns of phrase.

For the record: This is not our fault (Americans.

Our ruling beasts achieve so much if their destruction by way of truncation, de-contextualization, and context-gutting.

Precisely that which has brought us to ruin since the invention of television. [Please click on the words “brought us to ruin” and consider reading what George Trow, author of “Within The Context of No Context” wrote so prophetically.]

Thank you Mr. Putin, for this strike against American ADD—what Tucker summed up as “I’m an American, let’s GO.”

Tucker wanted a de-contextualized, fast paced interview. Putin wanted to get to the bottom of things. Putin was the conductor, and in charge of the tempo.

Tucker’s evident frustration was fruitful, ultimately.

His post interview reflections really brings out the Lotus Flower of all this. Finally, finally, we are allowed to just hear things in historical context and make up our own minds. This is of course The End Of The World, as far as our masters are concerned. We can expect unending hysteria, and attempts to outlaw journalism altogether, once and for all, going forward.

Tucker’s post-interview reflections: here.

[Yesterday, Greg Reese told me the Oliver Stone interviews are astounding—best thing Stone ever did— and I plan to finally watch them, and post them.]