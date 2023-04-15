When RFK Jr. Details Finding 20 Plus CIA Led Simulations Like Event 201 In Hillsdale Talk and COUNTLESS Interviews...
How Does An Argument STILL Linger that he "promotes" the idea that "the pandemic was mismanaged." This is an experiment to see if anybody ever admits they are mistaken
Outtake from comment:
“And here Allison McDowell calls RFK Jr. out as controlled opposition for promoting the idea that the pandemic was "mismanaged" as opposed to a massive psychological warfare operation based on deliberate fraud and deception:
RFK Jr.'s "Mismanaging a Pandemic" Narrative: Testing, Early Treatment and Repurposed Drugs https://odysee.com…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.