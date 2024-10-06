The harrowing article by Peter and Ginger Breggin, here.
So, we actually have landed now in the Terra Incognito, also known as the Unimaginable.
The flogging over “misinformation” out of the southeast has begun, (including among “truthers”) but no flogging of the King and Queen of America* for scarcely mentioning this catastrophe on US soil, in its way as epoch defining and “unimaginable” as 9/11.
”What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? Part 1”
Among the best documentary work being done on this, by Truthstream Media. Also has links to how to donate, and to trusted missing persons groups on FB:
It’s still a highly controlled narrative. People simply can’t believe it’s possible or that their overlords are this evil.
I think “get the word out” but it’s not so much that 95% of my contacts disagree as they are simply just not interested. Too much to think about.
It dawned on me only today how the entire climate narrative might not in the first place be about making money by new technologies and hampering traditional tech competitors - and not even mainly for justifying lockdowns etc - but instead quite simply for the purpose of, say, thirty years into the beginning of the brainwash, being able to use their long tested weather modification techniques, to freely and openly kaercher and clear out any world region by fire, water or wind, while brazenly telling the victims that what befell them was further proof of the climate narrative and maybe even their responsibility for it.