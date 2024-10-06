The harrowing article by Peter and Ginger Breggin, here.

Comment:



So, we actually have landed now in the Terra Incognito, also known as the Unimaginable.

The flogging over “misinformation” out of the southeast has begun, (including among “truthers”) but no flogging of the King and Queen of America* for scarcely mentioning this catastrophe on US soil, in its way as epoch defining and “unimaginable” as 9/11.

Thank you to Marianne Giosa for sending me this:



”What Is Actually Going On In North Carolina? Part 1”



Among the best documentary work being done on this, by Truthstream Media. Also has links to how to donate, and to trusted missing persons groups on FB:

Previous TTB posts about “Helene” linked here:





From today:





From Oct 4:





From Oct. 4





From Oct. 3:





From Oct 3:



https://celiafarber.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/149722418?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

Sept 30:



https://celiafarber.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/149615133?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

Sept 30:



https://celiafarber.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/149615133?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

https://celiafarber.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/149525844?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished