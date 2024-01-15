The Truth Barrier

Friend Of Ours Has Lost Nieces and Nephews in Gaza Bombings, Father Has Lost Leg, Family Has No Home
GoFundMe Link Below
 • 
Celia Farber
43
Istanbul, Where Things Are Different
Video sent to me by Mark Crispin Miller
 • 
Celia Farber
27
Introducing A New Writer To The Truth Barrier
Who Was Zelensky? "He never Really Had An Appetite For War."
 • 
Celia Farber
52
Within The Context Of No Context: How Change In Salad Labeling At Yale Came To Compete With Ethnic Liquidation
 • 
Celia Farber
7
I'm All Of Rough Bark
Ivan Kharabarov
 • 
Celia Farber
49
A Picture I Took This Evening
An Antidote To A Bad Night
 • 
Celia Farber
46
Gonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."
Handwritten Letter From Lira Reveals Extreme Suffering, Double Pneumonia, Edema and More In Last Days, Denied Health Care In Ukrainian Prison
 • 
Celia Farber
88
How Often Does A Short Documentary Stun You Motionless? Your Whole Being Reduced To: "Wait. WHAT?"
And I Don't Wish To Place The OP's Name/Brand In This Headline, As I Finally Understand "Op" Names Carry Trauma Which Gets Re-Inflicted At Every Mention
 • 
Celia Farber
228
Today Got Away
There were two things I wanted to communicate today; One was about the gathering online yesterday, where Reiner Fuellmich’s situation was discussed. The…
 • 
Celia Farber
30
Telegram—Apology About Reiner Confusion
The Video Was Imported One Month Ago Not Broadcast One Month Ago
 • 
Celia Farber
74
Denis Rancourt On Infowars Now—Blowing ALL Lids Off Covid Op—Tune In
I don't know how much longer it will go on but it's STUNNING
 • 
Celia Farber
146
A Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclature
We Love Words Paired Well Like Bells Here
 • 
Celia Farber
52
