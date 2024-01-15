The Truth Barrier
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Friend Of Ours Has Lost Nieces and Nephews in Gaza Bombings, Father Has Lost Leg, Family Has No Home
GoFundMe Link Below
Jan 15
•
Celia Farber
69
Share this post
Friend Of Ours Has Lost Nieces and Nephews in Gaza Bombings, Father Has Lost Leg, Family Has No Home
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
Istanbul, Where Things Are Different
Video sent to me by Mark Crispin Miller
Jan 15
•
Celia Farber
123
Share this post
Istanbul, Where Things Are Different
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Introducing A New Writer To The Truth Barrier
Who Was Zelensky? "He never Really Had An Appetite For War."
Jan 13
•
Celia Farber
142
Share this post
Introducing A New Writer To The Truth Barrier
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
Within The Context Of No Context: How Change In Salad Labeling At Yale Came To Compete With Ethnic Liquidation
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jan 13
•
Celia Farber
53
Share this post
Within The Context Of No Context: How Change In Salad Labeling At Yale Came To Compete With Ethnic Liquidation
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
I'm All Of Rough Bark
Ivan Kharabarov
Jan 13
•
Celia Farber
150
Share this post
I'm All Of Rough Bark
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
49
A Picture I Took This Evening
An Antidote To A Bad Night
Jan 13
•
Celia Farber
195
Share this post
A Picture I Took This Evening
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
46
Gonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."
Handwritten Letter From Lira Reveals Extreme Suffering, Double Pneumonia, Edema and More In Last Days, Denied Health Care In Ukrainian Prison
Jan 12
•
Celia Farber
157
Share this post
Gonzalo Lira Reported Dead; Grieving Father Condemns Zelensky and Biden; "I Cannot Accept The Way My Son Has Died."
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
88
How Often Does A Short Documentary Stun You Motionless? Your Whole Being Reduced To: "Wait. WHAT?"
And I Don't Wish To Place The OP's Name/Brand In This Headline, As I Finally Understand "Op" Names Carry Trauma Which Gets Re-Inflicted At Every Mention
Jan 11
•
Celia Farber
128
Share this post
How Often Does A Short Documentary Stun You Motionless? Your Whole Being Reduced To: "Wait. WHAT?"
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
228
Today Got Away
There were two things I wanted to communicate today; One was about the gathering online yesterday, where Reiner Fuellmich’s situation was discussed. The…
Jan 11
•
Celia Farber
119
Share this post
Today Got Away
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
Telegram—Apology About Reiner Confusion
The Video Was Imported One Month Ago Not Broadcast One Month Ago
Jan 9
•
Celia Farber
101
Share this post
Telegram—Apology About Reiner Confusion
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
74
Denis Rancourt On Infowars Now—Blowing ALL Lids Off Covid Op—Tune In
I don't know how much longer it will go on but it's STUNNING
Jan 8
•
Celia Farber
189
Share this post
Denis Rancourt On Infowars Now—Blowing ALL Lids Off Covid Op—Tune In
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
146
A Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclature
We Love Words Paired Well Like Bells Here
Jan 8
•
Celia Farber
61
Share this post
A Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclature
celiafarber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
© 2024 Celia Farber
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts